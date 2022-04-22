WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.22.22

Happy Earth Day and tonight is Friday Night SmackDown. Last week’s edition saw Sami Zayn escape the clutches of Drew McIntyre again plus RK-Bro came to SmackDown and accepted The Usos’ challenge.

Tonight with two weeks left until WrestleMania Backlash a lumberjack match and more is on deck.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Despite WWE Management making the “I Quit” Match at WrestleMania Backlash official against Charlotte Flair’s wishes, The SmackDown Women’s Champion will still sit down across from Ronda Rousey and sign on the dotted line for their upcoming title match.

Will there be any fireworks between the two opponents when they sit down in the ring together for the first time since WrestleMania?

Preview (via WWE) - As their Winner Take All Championship Unification Match for WrestleMania Backlash rapidly approaches, Riddle looks to put RK-Bro on his back and go for two-for-two against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in single competition.

The Original Bro already showed why he and his partner Randy Orton are Raw Tag Team Champions after hitting a stunning RKO out of nowhere during an attempted Samoan Drop to pin Jimmy Uso this past Friday. Riddle will look to keep RK-Bro’s momentum rolling when he goes one-on-one with Jey Uso.

Can Jimmy do what his brother could not and deliver a win to The Bloodline or will Riddle stand tall for the second straight week?

Preview (via WWE) - There’s nowhere to run and nowhere to hide for Sami Zayn this week, as he’ll battle Drew McIntyre in a Lumberjack Match on SmackDown.

The Master Strategist has resorted to grand exits through the aisles of the arena in consecutive matchups against The Scottish Warrior. While many have viewed the tactics as acts of cowardice, Zayn has tried to frame them as a form of activism performed by a man of the people. With Superstars lining the outside of the ring for the third matchup, we’ll see if the rest of the blue brand locker room feels the same way.

Will the devious Superstar have something cooked up his sleeve or is a trip to Claymore Country in Zayn’s future?

Preview (via WWE) - The days of slapstick revelry with Happy Corbin may be over, but Madcap Moss is still delivering Punchlines on SmackDown.

The bruising Superstar barreled over Humberto in a one-on-one matchup last week that left Los Lotharios searching for answers. Now Angel will try his hand at slowing down the freight train of Superstar.

Will Madcap Moss keep the laugh track rolling with another victory?

Watch the two Superstars throw down this Friday at 8/7 on FOX!

