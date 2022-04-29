WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.29.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Sami Zayn escape the Lumberjack Match between him and Drew McIntyre, contract signing between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey plus so much more.

Tonight with just a week left until WrestleMania Backlash Ricochet puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line, a beat the clock challenge and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Sami Zayn pulled off the impossible by somehow giving Drew McIntyre the slip during their Lumberjack Match.

As he made his escape, WWE Official Adam Pearce halted his getaway to inform The Master Strategist that, to make sure Zayn could not escape again, he would once more square off with McIntyre but this time it would take place inside a steel cage.

Will The Scottish Warrior finally be able to get his sought-after retribution or will Zayn find another way to give McIntyre the slip?

Preview (via WWE) - Before they collide in an “I Quit” Match at WrestleMania Backlash, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and her opponent Ronda Rousey will put their submission skills to the test in a Beat the Clock “I Quit” Challenge.

The two Superstars have multiple submission holds that they have repeatedly used to tap out opponents and now they will put them to the test to see which one is more unbearable to set the tone for their heated showdown in less than three weeks.

Tune in Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see who whether Flair or Rousey has the more tortuous submission maneuver.

Preview (via WWE) - To the surprise of Jinder Mahal, Shanky will get his first title opportunity as he stepped in to challenge Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

After losing to the Intercontinental Champion a week prior, Mahal stepped up to Ricochet, claiming his win to be a fluke and that if Ricochet were a real champion, he’d have no problem defending his title once again. As Ricochet proclaimed he would take on any challenger, Shanky cut off a stunned Mahal to set up a challenge for the title the following week.

Can Ricochet overcome this gigantic new challenge or will Shanky earn his first piece of championship gold in the WWE? Don’t miss a second of the action Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

