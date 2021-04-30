WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.30.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Apollo Crews successfully defending his title against Kevin Owens and we learned that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan one last time. If Daniel loses he will be banished from the blue brand.

We now sit just 16 days away from WrestleMania Backlash. What is in stored for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Head of the Table makes the rules, and Daniel Bryan is ready to play the game.

Roman Reigns shrugged off Cesaro on SmackDown and laid out a Universal Title opportunity for The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement. The challenge came with one catch: If Bryan loses, he’ll be banished from SmackDown.

Bryan nearly pulled off another shocking WrestleMania moment in his storied career, but Reigns’ stack ‘em up spoiler proved true as the curtain closed on The Showcase of the Immortals.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Apollo Crews claimed the Intercontinental Championship, but Big E still has his eyes on recapturing his prize.

With the help of Commander Azeez, Crews emerged from the Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania with the gold and began his reign with an opportunistic win over Kevin Owens. Big E took exception, as The Powerhouse of Positivity believed he was first in line for an Intercontinental Title rematch. Big E made those intentions clear with a backstage attack of Crews that paved the way for this Friday’s showdown.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!