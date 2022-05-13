Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.13.22

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.13.22

This past Sunday was WrestleMania Backlash which saw Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. We also learned that Flair suffered a radius injury and will be out for an indefinite amount of time.

Tonight is the fallout from WrestleMania backlash plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

3E91C56F-1542-4694-A906-6C9BDED4D1C4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The dominant combination of third-generation Superstar Natalya and Shayna Baszler will get their opportunity to topple WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Sasha Banks.


Find out who will walk away with the illustrious title in what is sure to be an all-out slugfest this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

3E91C56F-1542-4694-A906-6C9BDED4D1C4
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.13.22

767BA04C-E90F-4C76-B067-CD449F94BED6
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT In Your House announced for next month

87A186AC-5EEB-4BFE-93F2-6941136F3D63
WWE News

WWE’s second “Next In Line” Class to be announced at inaugural NIL summit on June 13

66DA7119-4AE8-41A9-BDC1-C9D442FCD8D0
WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer names two stars to dethrone Roman Reigns

A3CDB637-5098-42F4-8792-62910AA09F85
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Ladies Night on NXT, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off and the war continues between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo 5.10.22

06ACA5BC-021F-453D-9636-87CC0D3E9DDC
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

90D544F8-D757-4925-93F4-419DEFB809CA
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Fallout 5.10.22

BB9E5CE7-3943-4A0F-9188-594E05E8D205
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Results 5.9.22