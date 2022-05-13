WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.13.22

This past Sunday was WrestleMania Backlash which saw Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. We also learned that Flair suffered a radius injury and will be out for an indefinite amount of time.

Tonight is the fallout from WrestleMania backlash plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The dominant combination of third-generation Superstar Natalya and Shayna Baszler will get their opportunity to topple WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Sasha Banks.

Find out who will walk away with the illustrious title in what is sure to be an all-out slugfest this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX

