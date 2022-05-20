Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.20.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from WrestleMania Backlash. The newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey successfully defended her title in an open challenge against the upstart Raquel Rodriguez. The Bloodline also went face to face with RK-BRO. 

Tonight is the highly anticipated tag team unification match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - The Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match between RK-Bro and The Usos is back on and set for Friday Night SmackDown on May 20.

Originally slated for WrestleMania Backlash, the budding rivalry between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre converted the clash into a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. The Bloodline got the best of the newly-formed trio, but Riddle, Randy Orgon & McIntyre showed they could push the blue brand champions to the absolute limit.

So will The Bloodline be leaving SmackDown next week with all the gold or can RK-Bro make those dreams go up in smoke?

Don’t miss the massive Winner Take All, Tag Team Title Unification Match tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

