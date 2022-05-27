WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.27.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez defeat Shotzi and The Usos defeated RK-BRO to become the undisputed tag team champions.

Tonight SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey faces Raquel in a rematch, The KO Show comes to the blue brand and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After suffering another outnumbered attack at the hands of Butch, Sheamus and Ridge Holland last week, Xavier Woods will enlist Kofi Kingston and a mystery partner to take on the Brawling Brutes.

With Big E still recovering from his neck injury, who (Who? Who? Who?) will step up to fight alongside The New Day?

Preview (via WWE) - Several weeks ago, Raquel Rodriguez answered the open challenge by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and nearly toppled the new titleholder in a hard-fought showdown. Tonight, the towering Rodriguez will get another opportunity to best the The Baddest Woman on the Planet when the two scrappy Superstars square up in a Championship Contenders Match.

Preview (via WWE) - Kevin Owens has been on a crusade to uncover the truth about Ezekiel with his frustrations boiling over to the point of locking horns with Elias' younger brother at Hell in a Cell.

Tonight, “The KO Show” rolls into SmackDown as the outspoken Superstar looks to air his grievances and convince a new audience to join his personal vendetta.

Who will be the special guest on tonight’s edition of “The KO Show,” and what fireworks are set to erupt on the always explosive talk show?

Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

