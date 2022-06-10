WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.10.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from the Hell in the Cell premium live event, Raquel Rodriguez became number one contender, Drew McIntyre called out Roman Reigns plus The Usos retained the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Tonight the road to Money in the Bank continues as two qualifying matches are on tap plus the Intercontinental Championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Intercontinental Champion Ricochet to put his title on the line against Gunther Since making his SmackDown debut, Gunther has run rampant over the competition. In recent weeks, however, he has crossed paths with Intercontinental Champion Ricochet after The One and Only came to the aid of Drew Gulak. Now, The Ring General is out to ground the high-flying titleholder and take his title. Don’t miss what is sure to be an incredible Intercontinental Championship Match, Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Once the best of friends, tough-as-nails adversaries Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to square off in what is sure to be an explosive Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on SmackDown. In recent weeks, The SmackDown Warrior has reemerged on the blue brand to join forces with The New Day against The Celtic Warrior and his Brawling Brutes. In a pair of Six-Man Tag Team Matches, each trio has walked away with one victory apiece. Now, McIntyre locks horns with Sheamus in a one-on-one, high-stakes contest, with the winner becoming the first entry in the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In that showdown on July 2, many of the best Superstars in WWE will battle to climb the ladder and seize the coveted Money in the Bank contract, which they can cash in for a World Championship Match at any time they choose. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - For weeks, Lacey Evans shared the hardships of her past that have made her the extraordinary Superstar she is today. Now, Evans will make her highly anticipated blue brand return to the ring in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. It will be no easy task, however, as she will be standing across from Xia Li, a dangerous Superstar whose own tough past has made her a force to be reckoned with. Who will punch their ticket to the July 2 Money in the Bank Ladder Match by becoming the first entry in the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The electric showdown on July 2 will feature many of the best Superstars in WWE as they fight to ascend the ladder and seize the coveted Money in the Bank contract, which they can cash in for a World Championship Match whenever and wherever they choose. Find out who will get the opportunity to climb to greatness on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned for results and recap of tonight’s show immediately after the show goes off the air.

