WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.17.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was one of the biggest shows of the year. The road to Money in the bank kicked off for the blue brand as Lacey Evans qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank match, Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus in a MITB Qualifying Match end in a double countout plus Riddle earned Undisputed Universal Championship match.

Tonight is the debut of Max Dupri’s Maximum Models, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin: The Final Chapter plus the Undisputed Universal Championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - On the June 10 edition of SmackDown, unofficial member of The Bloodline Sami Zayn went one-on-one against Riddle in SmackDown’s main event. If Riddle lost that contest, he would been barred from the blue brand forever. When he won, however, Riddle earned a Bro-tastic opportunity at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title!



Don't miss with Riddle looks for vengeance and Undisputed Championship gold in his highly anticipated showdown against The Head of the Table next Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown FOX!

Preview (via WWE) - The bitter rivalry between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin has produced immense destruction. With the dust still setting on the epic No Holds Barred Match won by Moss at WWE Hell in a Cell, the adversaries will face off in a Last Laugh Match.

Preview (via WWE) - After busting on the scene several weeks ago and building major anticipation about this coming Maximum Male Mode, Max Dupri is finally ready to welcome his first client into the fold!



Preview (via WWE) - Mr. McMahon will appear tonight on SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX.

Don't miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown, next week at 8/7 C on FOX.

