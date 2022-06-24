WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.24.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of Mr. McMahon, Raquel Rodriguez qualifying for the Women’s Money in the Bank match plus the return of Brock Lensar.

Tonight continues the road to Money in Bank as we are just eight days away.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Two months after making his SmackDown debut, the imposing Gunther barreled through a fearless Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Promising to bring prestige back to the mat and the title, Gunther and his right-hand man Ludwig Kaiser proclaimed his victory was inevitable and that the coveted championship will never again be held by an American.

Can Ricochet reclaim the Intercontinental Title, or will Gunther make good on his claims and begin a dominant reign?

Tune in tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!

