WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.25.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns successfully defend his Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell against Rey Mysterio. 

Now that Hell in a Cell is behind us we witness the fallout on the blue brand. We also build towards Money in the Bank as we are four weeks away.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

1
Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Hell in Cell, Seth Rollins vindicated himself by scoring a victory over the mighty Cesaro. On the same night, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair bested Bayley in a brutal battle inside Hell in Cell. In spite of the outcome in those two heated pay-per-view matchups, however, the bad blood between the respective rivalries has not been quelled. 


This Friday, The Swiss Superman will join forces with The EST of WWE against the SmackDown Savior & The Role Model. Will Rollins & Bayley end up laughing it up in victory? Or will Cesaro and Belair put their athleticism on display on SmackDown?

1
Preview (via WWE) - Last Friday on SmackDown, history was made when Roman Reigns overcame Rey Mysterio in the blue brand’s first-ever brutal Hell in a Cell Match. In the wake of his latest triumph, The Head of the Table will take part in a victory celebration. Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

