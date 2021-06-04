WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.4.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of The Usos to tag team action in a year as they defeated The Street Profits. We also saw The Mysterios successfully defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a WrestleMania Backlash rematch against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

We now sit just 16 days away from the Hell in a Cell PPV. What is next for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Seconds after Kevin Owens hit the Stunner on Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews on the May 28 edition of SmackDown, Commander Azeez blasted KO with the devastating Nigerian Nail to end the contest in a disqualification.

As a result, Owens will get the opportunity to challenge Crews for his illustrious Intercontinental Title with Commander Azeez barred from ringside.



Don't miss the Intercontinental Championship showdown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - After The Usos' huge victory over The Street Profits, Jimmy & Jey have earned the right to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Will the titleholders be full strength after a mysterious attack on Rey left Dominik to battle Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Handicap Match? Will Jey Uso be on the same page as his brother? Or is his attention split between Jimmy and Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

