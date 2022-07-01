WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.1.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Shotzi punch her ticket to Money in the Bank defeating Tamina plus the return of The Viking Raiders as they destroyed The New Day.

Tonight is the go home show for tomorrow’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Ahead of what is sure to be an epic Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday, SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi will join forces against Raw's Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan & Asuka. Who will walk out of the Six-Woman Tag Team Match with a huge win? Can the members of the teams co-exist one day before it will be every woman for herself in the out-of-control showdown for future glory?

Preview (via WWE) - One week after The Viking Raiders crashed The New Day’s dance party and viciously pulverized Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Kingston & Woods are set to take on The Raid with The Power of Positivity! Can The New Day stop the scrouge of the returning Erik & Ivar before it even gets started? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

