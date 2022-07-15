WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.15.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown continued to build toward SummerSlam as we welcomed the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and the return of Roman Reigns.

Tonight the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match SummerSlam is set to be revealed plus Mr. MITB Theory is in action.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos scored a controversial victory over The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank when the official failed to see Montez Ford’s shoulder up off the canvas before the three-count. As the tandems prepare for a highly anticipated title rematch at SummerSlam, Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one with Jimmy Uso in a battle for momentum on the blue brand. In addition, the Special Guest Referee will be revealed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship rematch at The Biggest Event of the Summer!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is determined to stay on top. Before she battles former titleholder Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, she will take on Natalya.



On the July 8 edition of the blue brand, Morgan tossed The B.O.A.T. out of the ring. Will she down The Queen of Harts in a one-on-one showdown?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Theory is on top of the world. He is Mr. Money in the Bank. He has a rematch set for SummerSlam against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. And he seems to continue to have the backing of Mr. McMahon. After Theory ran his mouth backstage on SmackDown, however, Madcap Moss was heard expressing the desire to stuff the whole Money in the Bank briefcase down Theory’s throat. Find out if it can be done when the two Superstars square off, next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!