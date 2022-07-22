WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.22.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown continued on the road to SummerSlam. Pat McAfee returned to SmackDown, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was named the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam.

Tonight with just eight days left until the biggest party of the summer “The Beast” Brock Lesnar returns to the blue brand.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The Beast is Back! After laying waste to The Alpha Academy on the chaotic July 11 edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown next week en route to his Last Man Standing Match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

What will happen when The Beast once again steps into the crosshairs of The Bloodline?

Preview (via WWE) - As she prepares for her title defense at SummerSlam, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to stand across the ring from Ronda Rousey.

Although Rousey has shown respect for the Superstar that cashed in on her at WWE Money in the Bank, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will stop at nothing to get back her title. Does Morgan have what it takes to beat Rousey in a straight-up match, and will the pressure to prove herself cause the new titleholder to come to blows with The Rowdy One before The Biggest Event of the Summer?

Preview (via WWE) - Two weeks after The King of Strong Style bested Gunther’s right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, in singles competition, the two international Superstars will battle in a rematch.

Nakamura had responded to Gunther’s supposed Open Challenge but was denied a chance at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. Nakamura then opted to face Kaiser instead.

After Kaiser lost to Nakamura, Gunther did not take kindly to his protégé’s failure, chopping him repeatedly to teach his subordinate a lesson.

Can Nakamura earn the opportunity to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship or will Kaiser gain some retribution for his previous loss and please his mentor

Preview (via WWE) - This Friday, SmackDown is going to get hot.

Temperatures will soar as Maxxine Dupri, Max Dupri’s sister is set to appear.

Not only that, but Maximum Male Models will present another rousing runway, this time with their beachwear line that is sure to make the WWE Universe sweat!

What will be the impact of Maxxine Dupri when she debuts and how many juices will be titillated when MMM shows out in their beachwear collection? Find out next Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

