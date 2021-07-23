WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.23.21



Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of the WWE Universe, The Bloodline defeating Edge and Mysterios plus Bianca BelAir successfully defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella.

Tonight is a special edition of Friday Night SmackDown as it will emanate from two different locations, Cleveland and the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami Florida. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - It had been WAAAAY too long, but John Cena is returning to the blue brand!.


Fresh off his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank, The 16-time World Champion kicked off the first Raw this past Monday back in front of the WWE Universe and explained his motivation to finally come home to WWE. Cena made his intentions crystal clear: He wants to be next in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. After laying down a verbal diatribe on The Head of The Table, Cena explained he will be at SmackDown this Friday to once again meet Reigns in person.

What will The Leader of the Cenation have in store for The Head of the Table when he heads to the blue brand?

Preview (via WWE) - Bianca Belair and Carmella are ready to turn up the volume, as they take their SmackDown Women's Title rematch to the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this Friday.

Last week Carmella tried to drag the SmackDown Women's Champion across the ring by her ponytail, Belair broke free and utilized a devastating hair whip to set up a K.O.D. for the title retention. The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE had her complaints about The EST's winning tactics in their showdown, but Belair was quick to fire back on social media.

What will go down when the two rivals meet again for the title in the first-ever WWE event at a music festival?

