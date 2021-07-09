WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.9.21

It has been a long and trying year and a half but we are finally at the finish line of the Pandemic and Thunderdome Eras. Tonight will play host to the final episode in the Thunderdome for the blue brand.

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of Zelina Vega to WWE as she was announced for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. We also saw Bianca BelAir challenge Bayley to an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

Tonight might be the final Thunderdome show for the blue brand but we also sit just 9 days away from Money in the Bank. What is next for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The ongoing rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cesaro is about to get a whole new chapter when the two Superstars clash this Friday in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

The SmackDown Savior finally redeemed himself when he scored a victory over The Swiss Superman at WWE Hell in a Cell. When WWE Hall of Famer Edge was named as Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ challenger at WWE Money in the Bank, however, Rollins was left perplexed. Imagine the metaphorical vertigo that could ensue when he once again goes one-on-one in a high-stakes matchup against The King of Swing?

Preview (via WWE) - Since losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin has suffered numerous setbacks, including losing hundreds of thousands of dollars and having his car repossessed.



Can The Lone Wolf turn around his fortunes when he battles “Kingsuke Nakamura” in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match? Find out on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

