WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.12.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from SummerSlam and ended with the return of fomer NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Tonight the road to Clash at the Castle continue as the Intercontinental Championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Just three weeks ahead of their clash at the castle in Cardiff, Wales, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign on the dotted line.

Baszler won the right to face Morgan after overcoming six other Superstars in a frenetic Gauntlet Match last week on SmackDown. Now, Baszler faces a weakened and vulnerable Morgan, whose arm was brutally mangled at the hands of Ronda Rousey, both during and after their title match at SummerSlam.

This is sure to be a must-see contract signing, as Morgan and Baszler are both known for their fire in the heat of the moment.

What will Morgan and Baszler say to each other just weeks away from WWE Clash at the Castle?

Preview (via WWE) - After earning an Intercontinental Championship match by defeating The Ring General’s ally in Ludwig Kaiser, The King of Strong Style will attempt to win back the title next week on SmackDown.

With Gunther looking as strong as he has been these past few months as Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Namakura will need to dig down deep in order to win the Championship for the third time. Nakamura will also need to be on the lookout for Kaiser, who will surely factor into the high-stakes match.

Can Namakura end the reign of Gunther and notch a third Intercontinental Championship win on his resume or will Gunther continue to sacredly defend the mat?

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament began on Monday Night Raw when Dakota Kai and IYO SKY bested 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina. Now, the tournament continues as Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah take on Shotzi and Xia Li.

Shotzi and Li have been aligned for the past few weeks and may have an advantage as they have the most chemistry going into the match.

However, Rodriguez brings incredible intensity and is coming off an incredible performance in the Gauntlet Match, wherein she pinned four other Superstars before losing to Shayna Baszler in the final match.

Who will progress to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

