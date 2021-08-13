WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.13.21

Today is Friday the 13th so I hope you don’t run into any black cats, walk under a ladder, break a mirror or step on a crack and break your momma’s back. Anyways let’s dive into this preview.

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Finn Balor get revenge on Baron Corbin for attacking him during the contract signing from two weeks ago. With the absence of John Cena on the show we got more build towards the post SummerSlam feud of Finn vs Roman and the highly anticipated rematch between Bianca BelAir and Sasha Banks was announced for the PPV as well.

Tonight we sit just 8 days away from the biggest party of the summer. What is next for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Just eight nights before his epic Universal Championship Match at SummerSlam, The Head of the Table will come face-to-face with 16-time World Champion John Cena. What will happen when one of the most dominant Universal Champions of all time steps into the squared circle with the iconic Leader of the Cenation?

Preview (via WWE) - Just when it looked as if King Nakamura might defeat Apollo Crews in an intriguing Championship Contender Match last week, Commander Azeez suddenly pulled The Artist out of the ring for a disqualification. Not only did Nakamura walk away with a victory, but he hurled The Prince of Nigeria into his gigantic cohort after the bell.

As a result, King Nakamura gets an opportunity at the Intercontinental Title.

Preview (via WWE) - After boldly accepting the challenge from a returning Sasha Banks last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign the contract for her SummerSlam matchup with The Boss. What will happen when the two fierce Superstars set their historic WrestleMania Rematch in stone? Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

