WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.26.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the debut of Toxic Attraction in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament defeating Sonya Deville and Natalya. Unfortunately an injury to Gigi Dolin forced them out and a second chance match has been announced.

Tonight who will earned a spot in the semifinals of the tag title tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Following the heart-breaking news that Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction has been ruled unable to compete due to her injuries, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will receive major a shake-up.

Four tag teams that competed in previous matches in the tournament but had lost will now square off in a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. The winner of that contest will then go on to face Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah in the semifinals the same evening.

Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop and Natalya & Sonya Deville will each look to gain that second chance and prove why they deserve to be the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

Which tandem will make their high-stakes second chance count?

Preview (via WWE) - After nearly pinning Ricochet during the chaos of an awe-inspiring Fatal 5-Way Match on the Aug. 19 edition of SmackDown, Happy Corbin with look to best The One and Only when the two Superstars clash in the Motor City.

