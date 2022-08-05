WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.5.22

This past Saturday was the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam saw The Bloodline retain their titles plus Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey leading to Rousey’s suspension.

Tonight marks the beginning of the road to Clash at the Castle for the blue brand.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After surviving his catastrophic Last Man Standing showdown against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. McIntyre overcame Sheamus in a Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match last week on the blue brand and now has his sights set on The Head of the Table at the historic title contest at Cardiff, Wales. What does Reigns think about his imminent matchup with the tough former WWE Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - After SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan scored a controversial victory over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got herself fined and suspended for attacking a WWE official. With Rousey sidelined, Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville are set to battle it out in a high-stakes Gauntlet Match for the right to challenge Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Cardiff, Wales. Who will emerge from the free-for-all with SmackDown Women’s Title opportunity?

Preview (via WWE) - Brace yourself as Shinsuke Nakamura will once again clash with Ludwig Kaiser. If The King of Strong Style emerges victorious, he will earn an Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

