WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (9/11/20)

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center, in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by Bray Wyatt introducing a new ‘friend’ to the Firefly Funhouse as well as Jeff Hardy defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles and Bayley addressing the vicious attack she put on her former bestfriend, Sasha Banks, last week.

Bray Wyatt Will Introduce His New ‘Friend’

Preview (via WWE) - A new member will be added to “The Firefly Funhouse” gang, as Bray Wyatt is set to unveil an all-new creation on SmackDown.

Wyatt has been absent since The Fiend’s Universal Championship loss at WWE Payback. In the wake of defeat, what new creature will “The Pied Piper of Puppets” reveal?

Jeff Hardy Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against AJ Styles

Preview (via WWE) - The chaos surrounding the Intercontinental Championship was ratcheted up with the return of Sami Zayn, but Jeff Hardy will walk into Friday Night SmackDown with a major challenge awaiting in the ring. The Charismatic Enigma will face AJ Styles in an Intercontinental Title clash of rivals on the blue brand.

Hardy reclaimed the workhouse championship in a gritty win over The Phenomenal One, but the outspoken Superstar has been crying foul ever since Hardy’s dramatic triumph. The reemergence of Zayn threw another wrench into the title picture, as The Great Liberator has staked claim to the championship as well. The three competitors brawled inside the squared circle last week on SmackDown, and it was Zayn who walked up the ramp with a wry smile after delivering a Helluva Kick to Hardy.

Will Hardy be able to keep the focus on the ring and defend his title against the skillful Styles? Or will Zayn make his presence felt once again?

Bayley Will Address Her Vicious Attack On Sasha Banks

Preview (via WWE) - All good things must come to an end, and the friendship of “The Golden Role Models” is the latest example of the old mantra.

After suffering another setback against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on last week’s SmackDown, Bayley brutally attacked her friend Sasha Banks and targeted her injured leg. The SmackDown Women’s Champion will address the WWE Universe and explain her actions.

How will Bayley attempt to justify her heinous deed?

