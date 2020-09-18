WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (9/18/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by Universal Champion, Roman Reigns teaming-up with the #1 contender to his title, his cousin, Jey Uso to take-on Sheamus & King Corbin in a 'Samoan Street Fight'.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Universal Champion, Roman Reigns Teams Up With Jey Uso Against Sheamus & King Corbin In A 'Samoan Street Fight'{rev

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview (via WWE) - The Bloodline will be back at it as Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battle Sheamus & King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight this Friday on SmackDown.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, the rematch has been set as Reigns & Uso will once again team up before their Universal Championship showdown at WWE Clash of Champions.

The Superstar cousins united last week against The Celtic Warrior & Corbin with Uso doing much of the heavy lifting. Uso showed grit in fighting off the attacks of both towering Superstars as The Big Dog laid in wait backstage. Reigns’ music helped slow down the onslaught from Sheamus & Corbin, as The Big Dog’s entrance allowed Uso to regroup.

A high-flying splash from Uso on Sheamus all but sealed the victory, but the Universal Champion cunningly tagged himself in to provide the exclamation point. Reigns then delivered a punishing Spear to The Celtic Warrior to secure the win. It wasn’t all smiles after the triumph, as the two cousins traded tenses glares while Uso attempted to raise their hands in victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will Reigns use the help of Uso to “Wreck Everyone and Leave” once again? Or will Sheamus & King Corbin be able to capitalize on any friction lingering between the cousins?

Sasha Banks Speaks For The First Time Since Bayley's Vicious Attack

Preview (via WWE) - The golden shine has worn off Sasha Banks and Bayley’s friendship after the SmackDown Women’s Champion’s brutal attack two weeks ago. Now The Boss will respond to her former best friend’s stunning actions for the first time this Friday night on the blue brand.

“The Golden Role Models” were flying high heading into SummerSlam as Banks & Bayley held the Raw, SmackDown and Women’s Tag Team Titles collectively. It started crashing down as Asuka defeated Banks at The Biggest Event of the Summer, and then Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax snatched the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Payback. The downward spiral culminated in Bayley’s shocking attack on Banks, and the SmackDown Women’s Champion’s scathing remarks to her former best friend last week on the blue brand.

What will Banks have to say in response to Bayley’s vicious maneuvers?

Alexa Bliss Hosts 'A Moment Of Bliss' With Special Guest, Nikki Cross

Preview (via WWE) - What, or perhaps who, has possessed Alexa Bliss in recent weeks?

The WWE Universe may learn more about what’s been motivating Bliss, as Nikki Cross joins her on “A Moment of Bliss” this week. Cross has tried her best in recent weeks to snap her friend out of a trance, but Bliss appears to be captivated by something else. The most shocking moment came last week as Bliss landed a Sister Abigail on Cross, and then walked up the ramp in an apparent daze.

Will Cross finally be able to reach her friend? Or will Bliss descend into an even deeper darkness?

AJ Styles Battles Sami Zayn

Preview (via WWE) - AJ Styles will take on Sami Zayn in a showdown of two Superstars who both believe they are the rightful Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn has wreaked havoc since his return, as the boisterous Superstar has tried to stake claim to the Intercontinental Title. The Great Liberator reasserted himself by attacking Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy in his reemergence on the blue brand. Zayn would then break up Hardy and Styles’ title clash last week.

Will the matchup between Styles and Zayn help clear up the Intercontinental Title picture or leave it even more chaotic than before?

e sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!