WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 9.23.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan challenge Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules match, The Brawling Brutes earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship plus Solo Sioka successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss.

Tonight is the return of the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns as we are less than two weeks away from next month’s premium live event, Extreme Rules.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Head of the Table makes his grand return to SmackDown next week, with his clash against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel looming.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Roman Reigns will need every member of The Bloodline with him in the weeks leading up to the grand show, as Paul is a crafty Superstar whose success in sporting ventures outside of the ring is well-known.

What will Reigns have to say one week after his historic match with Logan Paul was announced?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After winning the Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contenders’ Tag Team Match on Friday, Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes will face-off against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag team Championships.

The Usos have been on a roll as of late, with their historic reign almost rivaling The Head of the Table’s himself. The duo of The Bloodline have dispatched every team in their path but the have to go up against Holland and Butch.

The Brutes will look to emulate their leader Sheamus and give The Usos the biggest run for their money to date with their unpredictable style.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Can The Brawling Brutes add gold to their cabinet or will The Usos continue to dominate the Tag Team division?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Monster Among Men is back and unfortunately for Otis, he is in Strowman’s way back to the top.

The Alpha Academy have taken exception to Strowman’s return, having been dismantled by the gargantuan Superstar on three occasions now.

The Academy’s bruiser Otis will go toe-to-toe with Strowman with the two larger than life Superstar sure to have a barnburner of a match.

Will Strowman be victorious in his return match or will the wall of Otis be enough to stop him? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!