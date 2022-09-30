WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 9.30.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns, the coronation of The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn plus The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes.

Tonight with just eight days till the Extreme Rules premium live event The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn and The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sioka team up for the first ever and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After Shotzi emerged to play equalizer in Raquel Rodriguez's match against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Bayley wants vengeance.

Shotzi has made it clear that she will always be there to oppose the nefarious faction. Can she accomplish the feat when she goes one-on-one with The Role Model?

Preview (via WWE) - Following a volatile backstage altercation initiated by Humberto and Angel on Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis during the VIP Watch Party on SmackDown last week, Hit Row will look for payback against Los Lotharios. Get ready for tag team mayhem tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - After Solo Sikoa unleashed a backstage attack on Ricochet and Madcap Moss in defense of Sami Zayn, he and "The Honorary Uce" will go to battle against The One and Only and one of the happiest of Superstars in the game. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

