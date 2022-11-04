WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is the go home show for Crown Jewel. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Gunther defends against Rey Mysterio and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Overcome with his son Dominik joining The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio opted to leave Raw in favor of SmackDown, where he earned the right to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther by winning a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way Match. One week after suffering a vicious backstage beatdown at the hands of Imperium, can The Legendary Luchador return to golden glory in a highly-anticipated title matchup against The Ring General? SmackDown airs tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Even before losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan used extreme measures when the outspoken Sonya Deville talked trash to her. Now, after driving her adversary through a table and hitting her with a superplex onto a pile of steal chairs, the seemingly unhinged Superstar will lock horns with the dangerous former WWE Official in a No Disqualification Match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - LA Knight was livid when Ricochet inferred that Knight might be taking himself a bit too seriously. As a result of that tense confrontation last week, the two Superstars will square off one-on-one. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!