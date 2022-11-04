Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is the go home show for Crown Jewel. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Gunther defends against Rey Mysterio and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - Overcome with his son Dominik joining The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio opted to leave Raw in favor of SmackDown, where he earned the right to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther by winning a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way Match. One week after suffering a vicious backstage beatdown at the hands of Imperium, can The Legendary Luchador return to golden glory in a highly-anticipated title matchup against The Ring General? SmackDown airs tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

 Preview (via WWE) - Even before losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan used extreme measures when the outspoken Sonya Deville talked trash to her. Now, after driving her adversary through a table and hitting her with a superplex onto a pile of steal chairs, the seemingly unhinged Superstar will lock horns with the dangerous former WWE Official in a No Disqualification Match.

Preview (via WWE) - LA Knight was livid when Ricochet inferred that Knight might be taking himself a bit too seriously. As a result of that tense confrontation last week, the two Superstars will square off one-on-one. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. 

