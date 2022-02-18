WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Elimination Chamber Go Home Show 2.18.22

Last week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Sonya Deville being reprimanded by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon via email, Charlotte Flair successfully retaining the SmackDown Women’s Title and Ronda Rousey making the save for Naomi.

Tonight is the final stop before WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Less than 24 hours before Universal Champion Roman Reigns battles Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, The Head of the Table will come face-to-face with the WWE Hall of Famer on the blue brand. What bedlam will follow when the two volatile Superstars step into the ring together before the high-stakes matchup in Jeddah?

Preview (via WWE) - After numerous mind games and physical altercations, Shinsuke Nakamura with go head-to-head with Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Title Match.



Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of last week’s hard-fought SmackDown Women's Title bout, a post-match attack on Naomi by Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville was thwarted in explosive fashion by Ronda Rousey. After the brawl, it was announced that The Rowdy One will join forces with The Glow against The Queen and the nefarious WWE Official at WWE Elimination Chamber.

