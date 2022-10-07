WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 10.7.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is the go home show for tomorrow’s premium live event, Extreme Rules. Who will gain the last bit of momentum heading? What will happen when Roman Reigns and Logan Paul come face to face in the ring?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will preside over the Island of Relevancy on the season premiere of SmackDown. Journeying to meet him face-to-face will be none other than his WWE Crown Jewel opponent Logan Paul! The last time these two competitors stood near each other was a Press Conference in Las Vegas where Paul antagonized The Head of the Table and caused Reigns to lose his cool. With their Premium Live Event on the horizon, what fireworks will result when they stand toe-to-toe? Find out this Friday on the the season premiere of SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - The explosive season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 7 will feature a huge title showdown! Intercontinental Champion Gunther will once again go to war with Sheamus in a highly-anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle title rematch! The two hard-hitting Europeans fought tooth-and-nail in their historic Premium Live Event matchup. Though The Celtic Warrior did not capture the gold, the incredible ovation he received from the crowd in Cardiff, Wales was a testament to his gritty effort. Now, the WWE Universe and the locker room can’t wait to see the carnage that unfolds in the sequel.

The X-factor of the match will likely be the potential impact of The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. All parties love a good fight, and time will tell if there will be anything left of the blue brand when all is said and done.





Find out who emerges with the workhorse title on the can’t-miss season premiere tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Solo Sikoa attacked both Ricochet and Madcap Moss backstage on the Sept. 23 edition of SmackDown. After teaming with Sami Zayn and defeating the tandem the following week, he again attacked Moss after the bell. Now, The One and Only is out for payback when he goes one-on-one with The Street Champion. Don't miss the season premiere of SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

