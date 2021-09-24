WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 9.24.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the Homecoming of Bianca BelAir as she was awarded the key to the city by former WWE superstar and current mayor of Knoxville County, Kane. We also saw WWE Champion Big E and Finn Balor team up to defeat The Usos.

Tonight we sit just two days away from the Extreme Rules PPV. What is next for the blue brand as we sit 48 hours away?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After Liv Morgan sent Carmella face-first into the turnbuckle and secured a showdown against the self-professed Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE at WWE Extreme Rules, Zelina Vega says that Morgan has to go through her first.

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of a brutal sneak attack by Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, King Nakamura will defend his Intercontinental Championship against former titleholder Crews next week on SmackDown!

Will The King of Strong Style keep his gold and defeat the nefarious Nigerian Superstar?

Preview (via WWE) - Don’t miss the world premiere of “Happy Talk” with Happy Corbin this Friday! Whether he is sporting a brand-new Bentley, expounding on the virtues of Wagyu beef or just launching sneak attacks on Kevin Owens, everything has been coming up aces for Happy Corbin since he reclaimed his fortune in Las Vegas several weeks ago.

