WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Hell in a Cell Go Home Show 6.18.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Rey and Dominik Mysterio confront Roman Reigns but Roman would stand tall to close the show. We also saw Jey Uso stand up for him and say that he is tired of being caught between his cousin and his brother.

We now sit just TWO DAYS AWAY from Hell in a Cell. What is next for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Rey Mysterio is out for retribution against Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the attacks that The Head of the Table unleashed on him and his son Dominik, and he is not willing to wait for WWE Hell in a Cell. He wants Reigns tomorrow night on SmackDown.



Thirsty for payback, The Master of the 619 sent out a tweet Thursday night laying down the challenge to The Big Dog for the blue brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Reigns accepted on Twitter as well, making it clear that if Rey wants the matchup on Friday night, it would just move up the timetable on disgracing what's left of Mysterio's family name.

As a result, the leaders of two of WWE’s most iconic families will go to battle for the Universal Title on SmackDown inside the dreaded structure two days early.

The elder Mysterio confronted The Head of the Table on SmackDown after the Universal Champion’s brutal attack on his son Dominik. Father and son launched a Kendo stick attack that Reigns narrowly escaped. The Mysterios have carried a target on their backs as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but the father-son duo always head into battle shoulder to shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On the other side, Reigns has seen the reemergence of Jimmy Uso draw a line between him and his “Right Hand Man” Jey Uso. Family ties may not matter though when the unforgiving steel structure of the Hell in a Cell closes around The Ultimate Underdog and The Head of the Table.

Will Rey show the Universal Champion what it truly means to lead his family? Or will Reigns force another opponent to acknowledge him?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Moments after Big E & Kevin Owens overcame Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn last week, the Pride of Nigeria proposed they have a rematch this week with Commander Azeez as his partner in his first-ever SmackDown match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - As first announced on WWE’s The Bump, Angelo Dawkins will be out for payback when he goes head-to-head with Otis on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Otis unleashed an absolutely unhinged attack on Montez Ford that left the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion with multiple injuries.

With Ford on the shelf, Dawkins has intentions of serving up some Street justice. Otis took to social media to let the WWE Universe know that he has his own plans of laying waste to the remaining member of The Street Profits.

Who will be left standing when the two Superstars collide this Friday?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - With the help of Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura has managed to keep possession of King Corbin's crown for several week. Now, with both Superstars holding two victories in their ongoing struggle, The King of Style will take on King Corbin in a battle for the crown. Don't miss a moment of the action, this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!