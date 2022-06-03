WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Hell in a Cell Go Home Show 6.3.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura confront the new Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos, Shotzi looked to rally the women’s division about being overlooked for opportunities and so much more.

Tonight the Unified Tag Teams Titles will be on the line plus the return of Madcap Moss.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On Monday Night Raw, Riddle’s path of vengeance against The Bloodline for possibly ending the career of his best friend Randy Orton continued when The Original Bro joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contenders’ Match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Although Jimmy & Jey handed their would-be challengers a victory by getting themselves disqualified, The Original Bro and The King of Strong Style battled back, culminating with an earth-shattering post-match Super RKO by Riddle on Jey off the top rope! In the wake of the that incredible matchup, Riddle & Nakamura will now challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title on the blue brand as they look to potentially end The Bloodline’s historic title reign.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - As the various volatile elements of a very heated SmackDown women’s locker room boil over, Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi and Xia Li will compete in a Six-Pack Challenge to see who can win the right to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Anything goes and anything can happenwhen six of SmackDown’s most sensational Superstars compete for the opportunity to knock The Baddest Woman on the Planet off the top of the mountain, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Madcap Moss announced on social media that he will be returning to the blue brand next week and will be looking to get payback on Happy Corbin.

Don’t miss the return of laughter next Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!