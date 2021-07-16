WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Money in the Bank Go Home Show 7.16.21

Tonight is a very special night for the WWE Universe. Tonight is the first show back in front of fans since WrestleMania 37. WWE is officially back on the road.

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw some major announcements made as Bayley will be out with a knee injury for at least 9 months. Which means Bianca’s title defense will be moved to tonight and Carmella is here new challenger. This also means Liv Morgan will replace her in Money in the Bank. We also saw the debut of Shotzi and Nox who will be a tag team on the main roster.

Tonight is also the Money in the Bank go home show for the blue brand.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - SmackDown is primed to host a titanic Six-Man Tag Team Match this Friday, as Edge will join forces with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios in a heavyweight collision with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Since returning to the blue brand, The Rated-R Superstar has often found himself outnumbered by The Head of the Table and his cousins, but he has recently enlisted high-quality backup in the form of the first father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

Despite some occasional infighting, Reigns seems to finally have The Bloodline back on the same page, as evidenced by their heartfelt embrace at the beginning of last week’s SmackDown.

Nevertheless, it was far from a banner night for Reigns and his family, as the blue brand concluded with Edge and The Mysterios fighting off The Bloodline in a wild brawl that was punctuated by Edge using the same chair-leg assisted crossface on Jey Uso that he used against Reigns at WrestleMania.

Preview (via WWE) - When SmackDown returns to shows in front of a live audience next week, Bianca Belair will put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Carmella.



Originally, Belair was scheduled to square off against her bitter adversary Bayley in an “I Quit” Match at WWE Money in the Bank. However, after The Role Model suffered an injury while training for the matchup that will leave her out of action for approximately nine months, WWE Official Sonya Deville named the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” as the replacement challenger.

Don’t miss the intriguing SmackDown Women’s Title Match when SmackDown returns to doing shows in front of a live audience, next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Two days before they take part in the high-stakes Money in the Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown representatives Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins will battle in a Fatal 4-Way showdown on the blue brand.



Who will earn a monumental victory in the explosive free-for-all? Find out when SmackDown returns to doing shows in front of a live audience, next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

