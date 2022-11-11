WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Records are on the line 11.11.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the go home show for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio, the announcement of the SmackDown World Cup plus Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a chaotic No DQ match.

Tonight the SmackDown World Cup commences, a new challenger is determined for Ronda Rousey and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - History is on the line this Friday as The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The New Day are not happy with this and seek to protect their record against The Usos.

Coming off their big win over The Brawling Brutes at WWE Crown Jewel, The Usos seem to have the momentum heading into this fierce contest. The two teams are no strangers to each other, having fought on multiple occasions, including a Hell in a Cell Match.

Will The New Day keep their record intact by dethroning The Usos, or will The Usos remain “the ones”? Find out tonight at 8/7C on FOX!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - With the FIFA World Cup due to start this month, WWE will host a World Cup tournament of its own! The SmackDown World Cup on FOX will begin next week with an array of international Superstars due to take part.

The winner of the tournament will receive an Intercontinental Championship Match againstGunther, so the stakes are extremely high.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who will emulate soccer powerhouses like Germany, Brazil and Italy in their effort to become the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Legado del Fantasma’s empire is surely growing, but there’s one obstacle in the way: The King of Strong Style.

The SmackDown World Cup on FOX will begin when these two rivals collide in the first round.

Two weeks ago, Shinsuke Nakamura backed up Hit Row in their Six-Man Tag Team Match against Legado del Fantasma. Nakamura proved to be an X-factor, getting the win for his team.

Can Escobar grow his empire by winning his first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup, or will Nakamura prove to be too much of a challenge?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - A new challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will emerge in a star-studded Six-Pack Challenge on SmackDown.

Six of the brightest SmackDown Superstars will battle for the right to challenge the champion, as Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li will make up the field.

With a championship match on the line, who will secure an opportunity against The Baddest Woman on the Planet? Find out on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results and recap immediately following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!