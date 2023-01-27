WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.27.23

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the start of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament kick off and the first round came to a close.

The closing moments of the show saw Kevin Owens get one up on The Bloodline as he was able to sneak up on Roman and drive him through a table.

Tonight is the go home show for the Royal Rumble premium live event. The tag title tournament continues with the semifinals and much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of Kevin Owens attacking Roman Reigns and The Bloodline during the Royal Rumble Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Contract Singing, Solo Sikoa will look to take out KO before he can challenge The Head of the Table. Will The Enforcer of The Bloodline compromise Owens one day before KO's title showdown?Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - After trapping Rey Mysterio in the Kross Jacket on the Jan. 13 edition of SmackDown, Karrion Kross will go head-to-head with The Legendary Luchador tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre & Sheamus are arguably the odds-on favorites of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament. As they prepare to battle Hit Row in the semifinals, however, will Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dalla use recently adopted aggression to score the upset? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - The SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament continues tonight as Imperium go head-to-head with Legado del Fantasma in the semifinals. Find out which tandem will move one step closer to challenging The Usos at 8/7 on FOX.

