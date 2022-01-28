WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.28.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw a rematch between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi but WWE Official Sonya Deville as the referee, Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrated his record breaking title run, some RAW Superstars showed up and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeating The Usos and barring them from ringside during the Universal Championship match at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Tonight is the gold home show for the Royal Rumble and we got us a New Day reunion and a grudge match on tap.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After abusing her power at the expense of Naomi week after week, WWE Official Sonya Deville’s reached perhaps a new low on the Jan. 21 edition of SmackDown. Deville made herself the Special Guest Referee in Naomi's Championship Contender's rematch against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and made sure The Glowing Superstar lost via the Figure-Four Leglock without Naomi even tapping out.



Later on the blue brand, WWE Official Adam Pearce, alongside visiting WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, informed Deville that her issues with Naomi had to end. As a result, she will finally be force to take on The Glow in a one-on-one matchup tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Madcap Moss was all smiles after he scored the biggest victory of his career, pinning former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, on the Jan. 14 edition of SmackDown.



With King Woods injured, The Hand of the King responded by calling upon his New Day brethen Big E to journey from Raw to help neutralize the always pesky Happy Corbin for their rematch. Not only did Big E oblige by hurling Corbin into the steel steps when the jovial Superstar opted to interfere in the matchup, but also after Kingston's win, The Powerhouse of Positivity also hit a post-match Big Ending on Moss while Corbin refused to step between the ropes.

So here's a joke: two former WWE Champions, heralded as two-thirds of arguably the greatest faction of all time, walk into a ring ... OK, you've heard it. Find out what happens when The Power of Positivity collides with Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Just 24 hours before their epic collision at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Title, Seth “Freakin” Rollins heads to SmackDown to deliver a message to The Head of the Table Roman Reigns.

After The Usos fired back at Seth Rollins in response to being banned from ringside in Saturday’s showdown, The Visionary elected to send his message in person, unlike Reigns.

With a history that’s crossed paths over the better part of a decade, what will Rollins have to say to his former Shield brother?

