WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SmackDown After WrestleMania 4.8.22

This past weekend was the most stupendous two night WrestleMania of all time. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday to become the Undisputed Universal Champion. This past Monday on RAW Reigns explained that he would talk about his next step tonight on SmackDown.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - After besting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns journeyed to Raw this past Monday night and informed the WWE Universe that he is prepared to reveal on SmackDown the next step on The Island of Relevancy.

What does The Head of the Table have in store for WWE? Don’t miss the always turbulent SmackDown after WrestleMania, tonight at 8/7 on FOX.

