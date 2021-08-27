WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Fallout 8.27.21

This past Saturday in Las Vegas was the SummerSlam PPV which saw the return of “The Man” Becky Lynch who surprised the not only the fans but Bianca BelAir and quickly won the SmackDown Women’s Title.

We also saw The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns retain the gold against John Cena but immediately came face to face with a returning Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

What is in store for the blue brand as we head towards Extreme Rules?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After Becky Lynch’s return at SummerSlam to utilize what some would characterize as underhanded tactics to overcome Bianca Belair and once again lay claim to the SmackDown Women’s Championship, The Man is coming around to SmackDown! What will happen when the rebellious force of nature is once again unleashed on the blue brand? What will The EST of WWE have to say in response to losing the coveted title?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Moments after triumphing over John Cena in an incredible Universal Title showdown at SummerSlam this past Sunday, the WWE Universe witnessed the shocking return of Brock Lesnar! Tonight, Roman Reigns will hold a special Championship Celebration. How will The Head of the Table react to the reemergence of The Beast?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Last week on SmackDown, the new Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura joined forces with his cohort Rick Boogs to overcome former titleholder Apollo Crews and his man Commander Azeez. Tonight, the dynamic tandem will again hold court when they go head-to-head with former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!