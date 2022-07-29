WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 7.29.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Sheamus challenge Drew McIntyre to a Good Old-Fashion Donnybrook Match, Brock Lesnar destroyed Mr. MITB Theory and so much more.

Tonight is the final stop before tomorrow’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of Ivar & Erik's victory over Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods will reignite their brutal rivalry against the new and vicious Viking Raiders when they finally face off in an explosive tag team slugfest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will The Power of Positivity repel The Raid?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After two of their one-on-one matchups were postponed due to the shenanigans of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior will go to war in a good old-fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match.

Angela the sword has been banned, Shillelaghs and other weapons will be plentiful, and the rules are being thrown out the window. The winner of the showdown with challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After Lacey Evans backed out of several matches because she felt disrespected by the WWE Universe and then blasted her scheduled opponent Aliyah with a cheap shot Woman's Right on the July 22 episode of the blue brand, WWE Offical Adam Pearce has made it clear that the two Superstars will face off tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!