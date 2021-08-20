WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 8.20.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the heat be turned up to 11 as The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns went face to face with the leader of The Cenation John Cena. We also saw a contract signing between Sasha Banks and Bianca BelAir plus Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

Tonight is the final stop before the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam:

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - One week ago, John Cena stood face-to-face with Universal Championship Roman Reigns and made it clear that all he needs is 1-2-3 to defeat The Head of the Table and then "The Champ is gone."

Now, just 24 hours before their iconic showdown at SummerSlam, the 16-time World Champion and The Head of the Table will each make their final statements heading into their highly anticipated clash. Don’t miss two of the greatest Superstars of their generation take to the mic, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, Edge was absent from the blue brand when Seth Rollins attempted to contradict his claims that The SmackDown Savior was nothing more than "Edge-lite." Rollins also made it clear that he would not hesitate in stomping the WWE Hall of Famer's neck into the mat at SummerSlam, even if it put his adversary on the shelf for good. How will The Rated-R Superstar react to the statements of the self-professed “Visionary of Drip”? Find out when Edge returns to SmackDown to take issue with his SummerSlam opponent, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - On the final Friday Night SmackDown before Rey & Dominik Mysterio attempt to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Usos at SummerSlam, The Legendary Luchador looks to secure a critical win when he faces “Main Event” Jey Uso. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

