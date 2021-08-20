August 20, 2021
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 8.20.21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 8.20.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the heat be turned up to 11 as The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns went face to face with the leader of The Cenation John Cena. We also saw a contract signing between Sasha Banks and Bianca BelAir plus Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. 

Tonight is the final stop before the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam:

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

20DF03F3-CC59-4AD8-9A8A-E26C18A11A94
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - One week ago, John Cena stood face-to-face with Universal Championship Roman Reigns and made it clear that all he needs is 1-2-3 to defeat The Head of the Table and then "The Champ is gone."

Now, just 24 hours before their iconic showdown at SummerSlam, the 16-time World Champion and The Head of the Table will each make their final statements heading into their highly anticipated clash. Don’t miss two of the greatest Superstars of their generation take to the mic, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

2EDF9AB1-2122-4093-A4FC-F5AD775BFEA0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, Edge was absent from the blue brand when Seth Rollins attempted to contradict his claims that The SmackDown Savior was nothing more than "Edge-lite." Rollins also made it clear that he would not hesitate in stomping the WWE Hall of Famer's neck into the mat at SummerSlam, even if it put his adversary on the shelf for good. How will The Rated-R Superstar react to the statements of the self-professed “Visionary of Drip”? Find out when Edge returns to SmackDown to take issue with his SummerSlam opponent, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

54C6EFE2-E631-4B38-826E-2ACDF1D27CF6
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On the final Friday Night SmackDown before Rey & Dominik Mysterio attempt to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Usos at SummerSlam, The Legendary Luchador looks to secure a critical win when he faces “Main Event” Jey Uso. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

2EDF9AB1-2122-4093-A4FC-F5AD775BFEA0
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 8.20.21

747FC42F-546E-4CDE-8768-F2D0E0C772D1
AEW News

AEW Rampage Preview: The First Dance 8.20.21

WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Title Tuesday Preview 8.17.21

61686697-6D7A-466D-ACED-DF407C49467B
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 8.16.21

9754D5F1-D2B4-456A-B975-5219724C948B
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW February 5th, 1996

IMG_20210814_095626
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling News Update (8/15/21)

12B4E99E-D818-424C-96B9-5BC5CFE68069
AEW News

Fuego Del Sol is #AllElite

78D20E96-D86E-498B-83CD-17AE2516A6B2
AEW News

AEW Rampage Preview 8.13.21