Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.19.21
Publish date:

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.19.21

Author:

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns defeat King Woods and stole his crown plus Sami Zayn and Aliyah lost their spots on Team SmackDown. 

We now sit just TWO DAYS AWAY from Survivor Series. What is next for the blue brand? Who will replace Sami Zayn on Team SmackDown?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

A548763E-9029-4B51-BB86-DED70075DD70
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Several weeks ago, an unhinged Shotzi unleashed a ruthless assault on Sasha Banks, feeling that The Blueprint cost her a win against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Although the two Superstars now find themselves partners on the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team, they must settle their personal rivalry in a one-on-one clash. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A548763E-9029-4B51-BB86-DED70075DD70
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.19.21

A93C0FDE-2EB2-4AEA-95A3-A0043119858D
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21

7C73615D-3EDA-49EF-95B2-F86FA180AC2B
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.16.21

280B15C8-2530-4E79-B121-9374E589517E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.15.21

025AE686-3B15-4A6E-99CF-9CAE4BDE8AB4
WWE

Tribute to the Troops 2021 Preview 11.14.21

FEDVJl_XIAATuvf
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Recap (11/12/21)

A3FE16FE-A24E-4250-AC2F-11F10C94BA13
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 11.12.21

Chyna-TNA
Impact Wrestling

10 Legendary Wrestlers Who Had Their Last Match In Impact Wrestling