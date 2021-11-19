WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.19.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns defeat King Woods and stole his crown plus Sami Zayn and Aliyah lost their spots on Team SmackDown.

We now sit just TWO DAYS AWAY from Survivor Series. What is next for the blue brand? Who will replace Sami Zayn on Team SmackDown?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Several weeks ago, an unhinged Shotzi unleashed a ruthless assault on Sasha Banks, feeling that The Blueprint cost her a win against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Although the two Superstars now find themselves partners on the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team, they must settle their personal rivalry in a one-on-one clash. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!