WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The Monster Among Men Returns to Friday Nights 9.9.22

This past Saturday was the historic Clash at the Castle premium live event that saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre with the help of another member of The Bloodline, NXT 2.0’s own Solo Sioka. 

The following Monday saw the return of “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman as he surprised the WWE Universe destroying eight competitors. 

Tonight Strowman returns to the blue brand. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - Where were you when Braun Strowman made his thunderous return on Monday Night Raw?

The Monster Among Men cares not, but he will be at SmackDown this Friday night, where he is slated to address his return.

On Monday, Strowman roared back into the WWE in a big way, mowing down all eight competitors in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match that was supposed to determine new challengers to The Usos. Strowman left a wreckage in his wake, sending Otis through the barricade and Angelo Dawkins through the announce table. 

One can only imagine the carnage that The Monster Among Men will bring to SmackDown. What will Strowman announce in his SmackDown return, and how many bodies will he leave in his rampage? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

