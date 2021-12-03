WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The Return of The Beast 12.3.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the Black Friday edition. We saw SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair share a couple of her Thanksgiving pies with Toni Storm. We also had a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger to Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship.

The main piece of news coming out of the show was that Sami Zayn is the new number one contender after winning the battle royal but more importantly is that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted.

Tonight The Beast returns to the blue brand.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the stunning announcement by Kayla Braxton last week that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted, what will The Beast have in store when he is once again unleashed upon SmackDown?

What will his return mean for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's control over the blue brand? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!