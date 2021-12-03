Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The Return of The Beast 12.3.21
Publish date:

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The Return of The Beast 12.3.21

Author:

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the Black Friday edition. We saw SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair share a couple of her Thanksgiving pies with Toni Storm. We also had a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger to Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship. 

The main piece of news coming out of the show was that Sami Zayn is the new number one contender after winning the battle royal but more importantly is that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted. 

Tonight The Beast returns to the blue brand. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

E885F80A-60AD-496D-9889-518ABD6C1346
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the stunning announcement by Kayla Braxton last week that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted, what will The Beast have in store when he is once again unleashed upon SmackDown?

What will his return mean for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's control over the blue brand? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E885F80A-60AD-496D-9889-518ABD6C1346
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The Return of The Beast 12.3.21

27A79BC8-028E-441E-8DBC-8BAC9775471C
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview: NXT WarGames Go Home Show 11.30.21

DF8D9365-BBA2-4F84-AEEE-7A91C26177CE
WWE News

RAW Women’s Championship Match Announced For Next Week

1116DA58-F2E2-4BDE-9A18-EF646943F7BA
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* WWE Championship Match Announced For WWE Day One

1B076126-3F7D-4E76-B643-C87871D39328
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.29.21

924288A3-87F6-44C2-B2AB-09EF50C4BB74
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Survivor Series Fallout 11.26.21

PicsArt_11-25-05.48.56[4806]
Impact Wrestling

Top 10 Times WWE Copied TNA/Impact Wrestling

A15664DC-BEA7-4316-A7A9-2C18AFF67E55
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.23.21