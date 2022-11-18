WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The SmackDown World Cup Continues 11.18.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from Crown Jewel. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day. This win made them the longest reigning tag champions of all time. The SmackDown World Cup also commenced as Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar advanced to the semifinals.

Tonight the first round of the World Cup comes to a close as the road to Survior Series: WarGames heats up.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes have no love lost, and the rivalry will fester into the SmackDown World Cup on FOX as Butch and Sami Zayn clash in the First Round.

Sami Zayn would love to add more gold to The Bloodline, while Butch is seeking his first WWE title since coming to SmackDown.

Will Canada’s representative Sami Zayn or England’s representative Butch come out on top? Catch SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - The SmackDown World Cup on FOX continues next week with a jaw-dropping, First-Round Match as Mustafa Ali and Ricochet will go one-on-one!

With a chance to advance in the tournament and get closer to challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, Ali and Ricochet will want to bring it all. Ricochet recently fell to the mighty Gunther, and Ali will look to prove he can be a champion.

Who will prevail and move on to the SmackDown World Cup Semifinals?

Preview (via WWE) - On Friday, Shotzi bested five of SmackDown’s best Superstars in Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li to earn an opportunity at Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series.

Now Shotzi will seek a massive win when she takes on Rousey’s best friend Shayna Baszler.

Baszler has adopted a new vicious mean streak now that she has realigned with Rousey, so Shotzi will need to be ultra-cautious.

Can Shotzi take down Baszler heading into Survivor Series, or will The Queen of Spades stop her in her tracks? Don’t miss SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

