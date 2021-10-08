WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Two Royal Tournaments Kickoff 10.8.21

This past week in WWE the landscape of the company changed once again with the 2021 WWE Draft.

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was Night One of the draft but also build towards the WWE Crown Jewel PPV. We also got the announcement of two royal tournaments that will kickoff tonight.

Tonight we see the return of King of the Ring and the debut of Queen’s Crown plus Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bianca BelAir sign the dotted line and make their match for the SmackDown Women’s Title at Crown Jewel official.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will meet to make their SmackDown Women’s Title Triple Threat Match official for WWE Crown Jewel in a blue brand contract signing.

Considering the chaos that occurred between all three Superstars and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown and during this week’s Raw, the chances of bedlam are… well, better than average.

Preview (via WWE) - The King of the Ring Tournament kicks off this Friday and pits Rey Mysterio against Sami Zayn in a first-round showdown!

Tensions have risen between Rey and his son Dominik during Dominik’s three recent loses to Zayn. Find out what happens when The Legendary Luchador goes head-to-head with The Master Strategist this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - The first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament commences on SmackDown as Liv Morgan clashes with her adversary Carmella in a first-round matchup.

Last week, the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” unleashed a vicious pre-match attack on Liv after donning a protective facemask. What fireworks will result in the historical high-stakes contest? Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

