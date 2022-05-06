WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.6.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the contract signing for the tag team unification match end in complete chaos, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi overcame Shayna Baszler plus a steel cage match between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre.

Tonight is the go home show for this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, all-out chaos on the blue brand led to both Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre being added to the WrestleMania Backlash showdown between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to make it a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Don’t miss when these dominant trios confront each other in the ring two days before they throw down Sunday's Premium Live Event, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - With their ongoing rivalry against Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods growing more intense than ever, Sheamus & Ridge Holland were able to follow up The Celtic Warrior’s impromptu victory over Kofi on the April 29 edition of the blue brand by putting Woods though a table in a post-match attack. Find out what will happen with Kingston & Woods seek payback against Sheamus and his protégé in a Tables Match, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Moments after Naomi overcame Shayna Baszler with a quick pin on the April 29 edition of SmackDown, The Submission Magician and her partner Natalya unleashed a vicious post-match assault on The Glow and fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks. Now, The Boss will go one-on-one with Baszler. Who will secure a final ounce of momentum before the highly anticipated WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match the following week? Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

