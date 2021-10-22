WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: WWE Crown Jewel Fallout 10.22.21

Yesterday WWE went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as they played host for WWE Crown Jewel PPV. All the champions retained their titles and Mansoor picked up a big time victory in his home country over former tag team partner, Mustafa Ali. Plus we also crowned a King and Queen in Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega.

Tonight the new roster from the WWE 2021 Draft go into effect and we are officially on the road to Survivor Series.

What is next for the men and women of the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - With the new WWE Draft rosters now in full effect, find out which Superstars will make a name for themselves on Friday nights.

Plus, tune in to see what ramifications are in store for the blue brand and reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns following an epic WWE Crown Jewel clash.

Catch all the action live tonight at 8/7 C on Fox.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Hear ye, hear ye! The time has finally come for Xavier Woods to be crowned King of the Ring.Join Kofi Kingston for the official coronation as his New Day teammate officially becomes King Xavier just one night removed from winning the tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.The festivities happen live tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - SmackDown could very well have a new Women’s Champion on its season premiere, and so will Raw!As Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch prepare to swap rosters, it appears a WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange will take place tonight on SmackDown to ensure a smooth transition.Will Flair become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion and Big-Time Becks become Raw’s new Women’s Champion?Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!