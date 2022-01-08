WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap 1.7.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event, The return of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and more build towards Royal Rumble.

Match Results:

Rick Boogs defeated Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

Happy Corbin and Madcap Miss defeated Viking Raiders

The Usos retained The SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day in a Street Fight

Headlines coming out of the show:

Charlotte Flair announced 18 of the 30 entrants in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble including a current Impact Wrestling Champion and herself

Brock Lesnar challenged Roman Reigns to a Unification match

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against SETH FREAKIN Rollins at the Royal Rumble

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!