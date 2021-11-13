WWE Friday Night Smackdown Recap (11/12/21)

Usually we see Roman Reigns and the Bloodline kick off Smackdown but not this time! Sonya Deville was in the ring joined by the five members of the Smackdown Women's Survivor Series team, Aliyah, Shotzi, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya. Eventually Naomi came out and things broke down when the women paired off and started brawling. When the brawling ended a 6 woman tag match began where Aliyah, Naomi, and Banks faced Baszler, Natty, and Shotzi. Aliyah won the match when Naomi helped her pin Natty.

Sami Zayn was then shown practicing a Survivor Series pump up speech for his team in front of a mirror since he considers himself the leader of the blue brand and Jeff Hardy was watching and mocked Sami. Then Aliyah was interviewed and shortly celebrated her first win on smackdown then Sonya came up to her. She was not happy Aliyah was so buddy buddy with her rival Naomi and Sonya kicked Aliyah off team Smackdown.

Los Lotharios, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in a quick but fun back and forth tag match. Von Wagoner of NXT was then shown backstage next to Adam Pearce and Sonya and Pearce brought up Sonya changing the women's smackdown team then said he had to do some adjusting himself. Sami then came up to them and asked to face Hardy and Pearce approved and said the loser would be removed from team Smackdown and he didn't say who for but it will probably be Wagoner.

Charlotte Flair then entered the ring to talk trash to her Survivor Series opponent Becky Lynch and then tried to give Becky a new nickname. Flair said after she beat Becky Becky would get another nickname Becky Uh-Oh and Flair then successfully got the crowd to chant Uh-Oh every time Flair said Becky. You would think Becky or Banks would have came out next but no it was Toni Storm finally being used! Storm then said Flair has yet to defend her belt on Smackdown and then challenged Flair. Flair simply said no and left hopefully Toni gets her match soon and gets a consistent push.

Aliyah was then shown backstage still upset over getting the Survivor Series boot and Mustafa Ali went up to her trying to recruit her and Ricochet came in to tell Aliyah not to listen to him. Ricochet and Ali having another feud isn't the worst thing.

Jeff Hardy and Sami then battled to see who would remain on team Smackdown and Sami lost and was removed. I know Jeff is a fan favorite but I'm team Sami and always will be this upset me a lot.

Hit Row then dropped some bars backstage and right after it transitioned to Jinder Mahal and Shanky and Shanky dropped some bars in Indian and Jinder then rapped in english. Hit Row vs Shanky and Jinder feud seems to be starting. Bring back B-Fab.

Ridge Holland in another interview continues obsessing over his idol and crush Sheamus. Cesaro then comes and warns Ridge about teaming with Sheamus and Ridge then announced his partnership with Sheamus will be even better than the Bar was, Cesaro and Sheamus' great tag team, and Ridge announced Sheamus would be on Smackdown next week!

Roman Reigns and King Woods then faced off in the main event to see who would bend the knee to the other. It was a good match and Woods was about to get the win when the Usos pulled him off and attacked him ending the match in disqualification. Usos then took the crown and put it on the head of Roman Reigns the Tribal Chief.