WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap (2/19/21)

The final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber ppv was kicked off by Edge. The Royal Rumble winner was then interrupted by Roman Reigns the Universal Champion, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman. Then Sami Zayn one of the men who will be in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match arrived and talked a big game but neither Edge or Reigns payed him any mind then Jey Uso superkicked him to shut him up. Reigns whispered in the ear of Edge then left. What did he say?

Apollo Crews then took on Shinsuke Nakamura to determine the next challenger to Big E for the Intercontinental Championship. It was a decent but quick match that ended with Nakamura winning. Crews attacked the celebrating Nakamura though. Then Big E who was helping commentate stepped in and told Crews to back off and that he was done. Big E then went to check on Nakamura and that is when Crews attacked the champion.

As Big E was being stretched out Seth Rollins entered the ring. He spoke about the events last week and focused the promo on Cesaro as well as the Rollins vision for SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Edge then talked backstage as Edge gave his respect and luck to the warrior. Then Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville and other officials were shown bringing Big E to an ambulance after Crews brutal attack.

Riott Squad then faced and lost to Natalya and Tamina because of a Billie Kay distraction. Kay then went to celebrate with Natalya and Tamina and they attacked her. Poor Billie she just wants friends.

Bayley's second episode of her great talk show Ding Dong Hello then began. She had the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on as her official guests but of course there were a lot of interlopers. Reginald first interupted and for some reason was hyping up and defending Sasha Banks. Then Banks came out and told him not to speak for her then talked at Jax and Baszler. Then Bianca Belair entered the fold. More talk then led to Reginald challenging Jax, Baszler, and Bayley to a match against him Banks and Belair. I do not get what they are doing with Reggie. Is he Carmella's sommelier, Banks stalker, or just obsessed with creating scenarios where he wrestles women?

The match then began and Reggie was the star of the match. Mainly because of comedy. The match ended when he tried to attack Jax and she caught him. Then Banks and Belair double drop kicked Reggie into Jax and he got the pin and the win for the team!

Cesaro was then interviewed by Kayla Braxton and responded to Rollins comments. He said he was not disrespecting Rollins but was just disappointed the Rollins of the Beastslayer days was not back. He did not use those exact words but that was the gist. Edge then praised Cesaro and Cesaro said he will win the Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday then beat Reigns on the same night then go on to face Edge at Mania.

Otis and Chad Gable then battled against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The match ended in dq when Otis did not honor the ref's rope count then the Alpha Academy continued to attack Rey. Maybe the Alpha Academy are turning heel?

Carmella then called out Reggie on going out there and tells him to stay in line and not to disappoint her. Then the untouchable win spit out the wine he got her and threw the glass in the face of Reggie.

The six-man tag match between the Elimination SmackDown Universal Championship Contender Match then began where the faces Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Cesaro face Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin. It was a back and forth match but it ended when Bryan submitted Zayn. Corbin then delivered End of Days on Bryan and that started a chain of everyone delivering finishers on each other the Edge delivered a Spear then Reigns a Spear on Edge and Reigns holding his title above a downed Edge was the last image we saw on SmackDown.

