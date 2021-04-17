WWE Friday Night Smackdown Recap (4/16/21)

WrestleMania was last weekend and the head of the table, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time. He boasted of his victory then Cesaro entered and stared down the champion. Cesaro then grabbed a microphone to speak but Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso exited uninterested in what the Swiss Cyborg had to say. Cesaro shortly after then approached Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about facing Reigns later in the night in a non-title match and Deville took charge and said she would approach Reigns and let Cesaro know.

Rey Mysterio then battled Otis and both men had their tag team partners in their corners. It was a quick match and the veteran escaped with the win over the large Otis. After Heyman spoke for Reigns and said that in the main event Cesaro would face Jey Uso not Reigns. Also this episode marked the debut of Pat McAfee as Michael Cole's new commentary partner and this is a fantastic move.

Sami Zayn came on next and complained once again about being screwed over. He said he was distracted by thinking about what Logan Paul was thinking. He then demanded Kevin Owens come out because he was not done with his former friend. The two then had a match because of course Owens accepted. They battled and Zayn when knocked out of the ring fled to avoid taking more of a beating. Owens won by count out but was not done with Zayn and chased him down attacked dragged him to to ring and delivered a Stunner.

The new Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews then spoke and introduced us all to his Commander Azeez who helped him get his WrestleMania title win. Azeez is now the third name of the giant wrestler. I think he has as many name changes as tv appearances.

The Street Profits then introduced us all to the new Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair who triumphed over Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. She then gave an inspiring promo and told the Profits to go capture the tag titles.

The Profits then battled the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It was close but the champions escaped with the titles yet again. In backstage segments Banks walked away angrily from an interview and is still sour about her WrestleMania loss and Bayley declared that she would be coming after the champion Belair.

Natalya then faced Shayna Baszler in singles action and yet again defeated Baszler. Nia Jax then attacked her then Tamina attacked Jax. Tamina and Natalya stood tall and it looks like even though Tamina and Natalya lost to the champions at WrestleMania that they are not done in their hunt for the titles.

Cesaro vs Jey Uso in the main event then happened next. It was a good match with it once again being a Cesaro showcase. He is so impressive. Cesaro had the match in control and was taking Jey for a swing when Seth Rollins not Reigns attacked Cesaro ending the match in dq. Rollins declared their beef was not over and that Rollins is the standard for the wrestling industry.