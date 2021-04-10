WWE Friday Night Smackdown Recap (4/9/21)

Daniel Bryan opened up the show with a promo ahead of his Universal Championship match WrestleMania Sunday and wow. It was a fantastic babyface promo that has me starting to think he will win Sunday. Underline starting though because I'm not completely on board with committing to changing my prediction from Edge to Bryan.

After a brawl between the four tag teams involved in the Smackdown Tag Team Championship the actual match began. The odds were against the champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode but they retained. The Mysterios, The Street Profits, and Alpha Academy gave their best efforts but were defeated. Match ended when Gable did a beautiful german suplex to Angelo Dawkins then before he got up was received a Frog Splash by Montez Ford who tagged Dawkins but Gable did not notice. Ford seemingly had the win then Ziggler, Roode tagged Ford but before Roode came in gave Ford a Superkick. Roode then pinned Gable and won the match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nia Jax faced Tamina next in a battle of former tag partners with each one having their current tag partner in their corners. Natalya supported Tamina and of course Shayna Baszler supported Nia Jax her fellow Women's Tag Team Champion. Reginald also was in the corner of Jax.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Big E had a nice video package hyping him up ahead of his WrestleMania Intercontinental Championship match Sunday in his hometown of Tampa Bay! It was a great package mixed with a voiceover promo from him which was awesome.

The Jax and Tamina match then occurred and it ended in a dq when Tamina was about to get the pin and Baszler interfered. After the match the Riott Squad were interviewed about the tag turmoil match and Billie Kay and Carmella were also there who were just added to the match in this segment. Naomi and Lana and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose also arrived and brawling began and Natalya and Tamina came and ended it by beating up everyone.

Next was a Seth Rollins campaign like trailer promoting Rollins before his match against Cesaro and it was hilarious I need more of those. Edge then sat in a chair and delivered a promo of his own to counter Daniel Bryan's from earlier. It was great he threw great shots at both men and even called Roman Reigns Samoan Edge for having so many comparisons to him.

Sonya Deville then talked to Adam Pearce about the Smackdown Tag Chamionship that happened earlier as well as the Universal Championship. She said she thought it was unfair for Ziggler and Roode that they had to defend against three teams and he said Bryan should not be in the Mania Main Event Sunday. She is still a heel for sure.

Banks was then interviewed, a video of Sami Zayn getting kicked out of Logan and Jake Paul's gym was shown, and Sami Zayn was attacked by Kevin Owens while he was trying to explain the video and what was left out.

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal then happened. The final four were Jey Uso, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet. Then the final two were Shin and Jey and Shin was dominating Jey but at the last second Jey turned Shin's throw out around and threw Shin out getting the win.

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns is here and now it is his turn to address his upcoming title match and respond to the promos of Edge and Bryan. His promo was great too all three men have doing great work in this build in my opinion.